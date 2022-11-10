Home / Cities / Pune News / Five inmates booked for stone pelting, thrashing cops inside Yerawada jail

Five inmates booked for stone pelting, thrashing cops inside Yerawada jail

pune news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The incident happened around 8:05 am near barrack number 27 to 31 when inmates were released from cells for daily chores

Two police personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Yerawada Central Prison on Tuesday morning (HT FILE PHOTO)
Two police personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Yerawada Central Prison on Tuesday morning (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Two police personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Yerawada Central Prison on Tuesday morning. The police have booked five inmates in the case.

According to the Yerawada police station officials, the incident happened around 8:05 am near barrack number 27 to 31 when inmates were released from cells for daily chores.

The accused have been identified as Sameer Shakil Shaikh, Tarang Rakesh Pardeshi, Nilesh Shrikant Gaikwad, Purushottam Rajendra Veer and Parmeshwar Jadhav. They are trial inmates booked for crimes like attempt to murder and robbery.

Ashok Kate, investigation officer at Yerawada police station, said, “During the clash, Shaikh, Pardeshi and Gaikwad pelted stones at inmates and the police personnel who tried to intervene were beaten up by the accused.”’

Constable Hanumant More sustained injuries on his eye and head and was rushed to a hospital.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out