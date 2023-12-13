Five nursery students injured as rickshaw crashes into truck

Five students of a nursery school were injured after an autorickshaw rammed into the stationary dumper on Tuesday, said officials. The incident was reported at Chandani Chowk at around 12:30 pm. All the students are aged between two and six years. Police officials from the Hinjewadi Police Station informed an autorickshaw carrying at least five students from nursery school was on its way to drop students off at their homes (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police officials from the Hinjewadi Police Station informed an autorickshaw carrying at least five students from nursery school was on its way to drop students off at their homes. When the autorickshaw was near Chandani Chowk heading towards Bhugaon, the autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident. Five students were injured out of which two were admitted to the nearby private hospital in Baner for further medical treatment.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Initially, locals called Warje Malwadi police station and informed them about the incident. Then Warje-Malwadi police informed Hinjewadi Police to facilitate further action. Yashwant Salunkhe, police sub-inspector (PSI) at Hinjewadi Police station said, “Two students were referred to the hospital and remaining sustained minor injuries.’’

According to Salunkhe, the autorickshaw driver lost control of his vehicle. Hinjewadi police have initiated a process to register an offence against the autorickshaw driver and a dumper driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is going on.