Five-year-old drowns in Moshi during Ganesh idol immersion

A five-year-old boy drowned at a housing society in Moshi after accidentally falling into an underground water tank on Thursday night.

The Bhosari MIDC Police have identified the deceased as Aarnav Ashish Patil. The incident came to light on Thursday night around 8.30 pm when the society residents and parents checked the water tank.

The society residents fished out the body of the deceased, a resident of Mantra Moment in Moshi in the night and took him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH). The Cops have registered a case of accidental death.

As per the officials, during the procession, Aarnav was standing with other children on the lid of the water tank.

During the time of the accident, his parents were also taking part in the procession. When the parents started looking for Aarnav, they were unable to find him. After checking the CCTV footage, he was last seen standing on the water tank. While checking the water tank his body was found submerged inside, said the cops.

Sachin Chavan, PSI at Bhosari MIDC police station said, “We are investigating all angles in the accident. Even if it seems to be an accidental death, someone has to be responsible for the accident. We have registered a case of accidental death. The autopsy was done at the YCMH facility. We are investigating the incident and further action will be taken based on the findings,” Chavan said.

