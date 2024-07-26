 Flattening of hill causes flooding of roads in Mohammadwadi: Residents - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flattening of hill causes flooding of roads in Mohammadwadi: Residents

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 26, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Residents of NIBM annexe area, Mohammadwadi and Undri blame flattening of hilly slopes for rapid construction and overflowing drains for submerged roads during rainy season

Pune: Residents of National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) annexe area, Mohammadwadi and Undri have blamed flattening of hilly slopes for rapid construction and overflowing drains for submerged roads during rainy season.

Residents of NIBM annexe area, Mohammadwadi and Undri blame flattening of hilly slopes for rapid construction and overflowing drains for submerged roads during rainy season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Residents of NIBM annexe area, Mohammadwadi and Undri blame flattening of hilly slopes for rapid construction and overflowing drains for submerged roads during rainy season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

They said that real estate projects on hills have depleted tree cover causing rainwater to enter residential societies in Mohammadwadi, including Gemini Housing, Ganga Kingston, Pristine Viva, Kingston Atlantis, Ganga Florentina, Raheja Premier and others located at the base of NIBM hill, during rainy season.

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston, said, “As a very large portion of the hill has been flattened for realty projects, rainwater from the hill flood roads and enter housing societies downstream.”

Jaymala Dhankikar, director, NIBM Annexe Residents Forum (NARF), said, “Environment conservation is the need of the hour and whatever is remaining of the hill must be protected. We appeal to authorities to take stock of the situation and ban construction on the hilltop.”

Praveen Kumar Anand, president, Anandvan Foundation that works in the field of tree plantation, underground water table conservation and mitigating climate change, said, “Mohammadwadi reserve forest and hills form a very important chain in the climate ecology of the city. Massive tree plantation and preservation of hill topography will prevent flooding.”

Balasaheb Dhavale Patil, assistant commissioner, PMC Hadapsar division, said, “Deforestation in hills is leading to flooding of roads. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken steps to assist citizens during severe weather.”

Encroached drains

Residents cite civic apathy for unchecked real estate projects that encroach drains and narrow waterways causing flooding of streets and homes during the heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The residents of Warje and Karvenagar had to wade through flooded roads as water overflowed from nullahs. Even Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials accepted that some nalas got blocked after buildings came up in the area.

Satish Dangat of Warje said, “Some of the roads in our areas were under two feet in water because of rampant encroachment along water bodies.” People living at Ambegaon, Taljai and Parvati Janta Vasahat areas also faced submerged roads and flooded houses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Flattening of hill causes flooding of roads in Mohammadwadi: Residents
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On