Flattening of hill causes flooding of roads in Mohammadwadi: Residents

Pune: Residents of National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) annexe area, Mohammadwadi and Undri have blamed flattening of hilly slopes for rapid construction and overflowing drains for submerged roads during rainy season.

They said that real estate projects on hills have depleted tree cover causing rainwater to enter residential societies in Mohammadwadi, including Gemini Housing, Ganga Kingston, Pristine Viva, Kingston Atlantis, Ganga Florentina, Raheja Premier and others located at the base of NIBM hill, during rainy season.

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston, said, “As a very large portion of the hill has been flattened for realty projects, rainwater from the hill flood roads and enter housing societies downstream.”

Jaymala Dhankikar, director, NIBM Annexe Residents Forum (NARF), said, “Environment conservation is the need of the hour and whatever is remaining of the hill must be protected. We appeal to authorities to take stock of the situation and ban construction on the hilltop.”

Praveen Kumar Anand, president, Anandvan Foundation that works in the field of tree plantation, underground water table conservation and mitigating climate change, said, “Mohammadwadi reserve forest and hills form a very important chain in the climate ecology of the city. Massive tree plantation and preservation of hill topography will prevent flooding.”

Balasaheb Dhavale Patil, assistant commissioner, PMC Hadapsar division, said, “Deforestation in hills is leading to flooding of roads. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken steps to assist citizens during severe weather.”

Encroached drains

Residents cite civic apathy for unchecked real estate projects that encroach drains and narrow waterways causing flooding of streets and homes during the heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The residents of Warje and Karvenagar had to wade through flooded roads as water overflowed from nullahs. Even Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials accepted that some nalas got blocked after buildings came up in the area.

Satish Dangat of Warje said, “Some of the roads in our areas were under two feet in water because of rampant encroachment along water bodies.” People living at Ambegaon, Taljai and Parvati Janta Vasahat areas also faced submerged roads and flooded houses.