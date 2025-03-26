Foetus, vestigial organs found dumped in roadside garbage in Daund 

The Pune rural police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a foetus and vestigial organs that were part of biomedical waste were found dumped in glass containers at Daund in the Pune district, officials said. Ten glass containers containing foetus and vestigial organs were found dumped in the garbage by the roadside in Daund in the morning, they said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday morning at Jijamata Nagar. Locals informed the police about the case, and a team of Pune rural police rushed to the spot.

“We found one foetus and some vestigial organs. All these were disposed of in 10 different glass containers in a wrongful manner at a garbage site located at the Borawake Chowk in Daund,” inspector Gopal Pawar of Daund police station said.

Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer, said, “On Tuesday morning at around 9:30 am, we received a call from the Daund residents informing about the incident. When our team rushed to the spot, we noticed that a newborn was found inside a jar, along with body parts discarded in plastic containers.”

According to Police investigations, other plastic containers contained tissues, body parts and other biomedical waste. All recovered materials have been examined by medical authorities.

The foetus has been sent for post-mortem, and further action will depend on the report. Police confirmed that post-mortem and medical reports would determine their next course of action.

Police have also launched an investigation into local hospitals to determine if there was any negligence in the disposal of biomedical waste.

An offence was then registered against unidentified persons under BNS sections 89 (causing a miscarriage without the woman’s consent), 90 (death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 271 ( negligently spreading a disease dangerous to life) and 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said.

-With agency inputs