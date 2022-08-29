Follow Covid appropriate behaviour during festive season: Pune experts
Doctors and experts noted that Covid-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festive season is crucial to keep the count in check
The daily Covid-19 case count for Pune city and district has remained on the higher side even as Maharashtra has reported a decline in the number of cases. Fresh cases at the start of August were 187 and on August 28 were 271. However, active cases in Pune district have reduced since the start of August. On August 1 the active case count was 3,737 and on August 28 it stood at 1,809, as per state health department data.
Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the state Covid task force, said that although social distancing is not possible now, wearing masks is advisable.
“Now as the lockdown is over, public gatherings are happening and so social distancing is not a feasible option. However, for their own safety, people should start using masks voluntarily. Along with this, completing vaccination is also important during this time,” said Dr Oak.
Sharing similar views, Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that ahead of the festive season, vaccination should be completed.
“Both doses for beneficiaries between the age group of 12 to 18 years and booster dose for every beneficiary above the age of 18 years is important. Completing vaccination can give better protection against Covid. We have seen that the disease is mild in most beneficiaries who have been inoculated. High-risk patients are advised to complete the vaccination regime,” said Dr Deokar.
Earlier, after the Ashad Wari, the daily case count was reported to rise. At the beginning of August, the central government emphasised increasing testing and vaccination across Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
