Forest department launches wildlife rapid rescue unit in Maval

In response to rising instances of human–wildlife conflict across Pune district, the forest department has begun setting up specialised Wildlife Rapid Rescue Units (WRRU) across forest ranges under the Pune Forest Circle. The first such unit was launched at the Wadgaon Maval range forest office and inaugurated on Thursday, January 5. Officials said conflicts involving other wild animals have also been steadily increasing, highlighting the need for a dedicated and trained response mechanism. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The initiative aims to ensure swift and coordinated emergency response during wildlife conflict situations, particularly those involving leopards, which account for a significant share of reported incidents in the district. Officials said conflicts involving other wild animals have also been steadily increasing, highlighting the need for a dedicated and trained response mechanism.

A senior forest department official said similar rapid rescue units will be established systematically across all forest ranges in the division. “The objective is to strengthen our on-ground response and minimise risk to both humans and wildlife. These units will function as emergency teams and will be activated immediately when conflict situations are reported,” the official said.

Pune district has witnessed a noticeable rise in human–wildlife interactions in recent years due to habitat fragmentation, urban expansion near forested areas, and increased movement of wild animals into human settlements. Forest officials believe quick intervention by trained personnel can significantly reduce panic, injuries and casualties during such encounters.

Providing details of the newly formed unit, Pratap Jagtap, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of the Wadgaon Maval forest range, said the rapid response team will cover both the Maval and Mulshi forest ranges. The unit will be led by the Assistant Conservator of Forests and will include three Range Forest Officers along with round officers.

He added that weekly training sessions are planned to ensure preparedness. The forest department plans to extend similar units to other ranges, including Theur, Daund and Baramati, in the coming months, creating a district-wide emergency response network to address human–wildlife conflict efficiently and proactively.