Forest dept books three for trafficking of protected parakeet species

A case has been registered against three persons, including a minor, allegedly for the illegal possession and trafficking of protected parakeet species. Acting on a tipoff received on Saturday, officials from the forest department carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations in the Yerawada area of the city and rescued six live parrots belonging to protected species. The raids were carried out in Shantinagar, Laxminagar and Tingrenagar (Yerawada) by a joint team comprising forest officials and officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) under the guidance of Ashish Thakre, conservator of forests (territorial). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The team found five Alexandrine Parakeets (locally known as Pahadi Popat) and one Rose-ringed Parakeet being illegally kept and traded without any valid permit. All six birds were rescued alive and taken into the custody of the forest department. Based on the findings, a forest offence has been registered against the three accused under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused have been detained, and further investigation into the wildlife trafficking network is underway.

According to the forest department, both Alexandrine Parakeets and Rose-ringed Parakeets are listed under schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which categorises them as rare and protected species. Possession, sale or purchase of these birds is a punishable offence under the Act.

Vishal Chavan, assistant conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said, “The illegal trade in protected bird species poses a serious threat to biodiversity. Our team acted swiftly on credible information and successfully rescued these parrots. The accused involved a minor and further investigation is going on to trace any similar incidents that took place previously.”

Meanwhile, citizens are requested to share any information related to wildlife crime by contacting the forest department’s toll-free helpline number 1926.