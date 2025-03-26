Forest dept faces fund shortage for water tankers to tend to wildlife

With the region witnessing a heatwave season early this year, the demand for water has increased in various forest ranges in Pune district. As the department is struggling to manage water supply under fund shortage, some officials have demanded borewell and solar project, and others seek a dedicated fund for tanker facility in forest areas. The situation is not limited to one or two forest divisions, but across ranges in Pune and Junnar division, according to officials. (HT)

Forest areas require water supply for plantation, fire safety and drinking water for animals. The department has built artificial waterholes, filled through tankers, at multiple locations in every forest ranges. However, lack of funds has affected the facility. The situation is not limited to one or two forest divisions, but across ranges in Pune and Junnar division, according to officials. Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Bhamburda, said, “The facility has become expensive year by year due to increased prices of tankers, additional cost of fuel and repairs. The rates are higher than urban and rural areas because of difficult terrain. We are in talks with NGOs, citizens and benefactors to extend support.”

Prakash Shinde, range forest officer, Wadgaon-Maval, “We are only able to fill 18 of the total 31 waterholes in our range. NGOs and firms under corporate social responsibility (CSR) have extended financial support. We plan to propose a borewell project along with solar power plant before the authorities to address the issue.”

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Department said, “While there is a funding provision for developing waterholes, no separate amount is given for keeping it filled. We have sought help from NGOs and local organisations for water supply. However, we cannot solely depend on private hands and need dedicated funds for this facility.”

A senior forest official requesting anonymity said, “Most of the forest belt in urban areas is located on hills, where people regularly visit for walk. While they alert officials about the water availability issue for birds and animals, the latter tend to neglect the issue.”