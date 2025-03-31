Forest dept. ready to provide land to PMC on rent to replant trees felled for development projects

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) does not have adequate land in the city to replant trees felled for various development projects, it has requested the forest department for land on the city hills however the forest department has refused, offering the PMC land on rent instead. In that case, the forest department intends to handle the replantation itself with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). In that case, the forest department intends to handle the replantation itself with the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). (HT PHOTO)

Ashok Pawar, assistant forest range officer of the Pune division, said, “We discussed the tri-party agreement to replant the trees on forest land. The PMC should identify an NGO as a third party to replant and plant new trees and maintain them. The forest department will provide land for plantation for seven years as per the provision in forest law.”

As a 2021 amendment to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975 mandates that trees equivalent to the age of the tree felled for a development project should be replanted, the PMC is now required to replant more than one tree for every tree felled for a development project. The rule applies not just to the PMC but also to private companies that fell trees for their own projects. As the PMC has no space left in the city to replant so many trees, it has requested the state forest department to provide 200 hectares of land on the city hills for the purpose. On March 28, 2025, a joint meeting was held between the forest department and PMC to discuss this issue.

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent, PMC garden department, said, “In the joint meeting, it was decided that the forest department will plant the trees in exchange for rent and maintenance costs. In the next meeting, we will finalise the draft and sign a memorandum of understanding with the forest department.”

Former PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar had requested the forest department for permission to replant project-affected trees on the city hills. Kumar had offered that the PMC would supply water and maintain the trees for five years whereas the forest department would get to keep ownership of the land.