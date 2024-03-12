Forest dept. to constitute joint forest management committee for Taljai Hills

After acknowledging the concerns raised by citizens over lack of transparency in the uprooting of trees taking place at Taljai Hills, the forest department is now planning to constitute a joint committee for the management of the forest area at Taljai Hills. A meeting for the purpose will be held on Wednesday, March 13, informed a forest department official. Mohite, along with his team and a group of citizens visited Taljai Hills in the morning of March 12. (HT PHOTO)

On March 11, citizens of Taljai Hills had submitted a letter to Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Pune forest department, demanding an explanation about activities going on in the forest area at Taljai Hills after they found that trees were being felled. Thereafter, Mohite, along with his team and a group of citizens visited Taljai Hills in the morning of March 12 and gave some instructions to the ground staff after inspecting the site. He also invited the citizens for a meeting to establish an urban joint forest management committee for Taljai Hills.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ketki Sathe, a member of the Sahakarnagar Citizens’ Forum, said, “Trees are being uprooted in the Taljai Hills forest area. The work is being carried out by a contractor and none of the trees are marked for uprooting. When a member of our forum approached the ground staff and asked about the tree uprooting, they were unable to provide information about which trees had been axed and why, work that had been proposed to be carried out in a phased manner, was now underway in nearly all the areas. The ground staff was unable to provide any information about tree cutting. Also, no record had been maintained about the number of vehicles passing the forest gates for carrying wood. Considering all these things, members of the forum on March 11 met with the DCF and submitted a letter to him, raising concerns over the issue. Accordingly, the officer paid a visit to the forest area on Tuesday morning.”

DCF Mohite said, “During our visit to the forest area, we found that all the trees that had been chopped were of the Gliricidia variety and fully grown. This plant belongs to an invasive species and is harmful for the growth of native plants. It is necessary to uproot this plant from the forest area. There was no native plant uprooted during the activity. We have conveyed the same to the citizens. As regards the concerns raised by the citizens, I have given appropriate instructions about the same. With the help of the urban joint forest management committee, we are planning to streamline the management of the forest area at Taljai Hills.”

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Pune forest department, said, “The forest department conducts an annual tree plantation drive at Taljai Hills. As per the working plan, this year, around 4,800 trees will be planted at Taljai Hills. The preparation is going on accordingly, and trees will be planted at the places where Gliricidia plants have been uprooted. We have brought native plants after consulting the citizens and with their support, the plantation activity will be carried out.”

The forest department is very positive about various concerns and with the new committee, they are hoping that transparency will be maintained about various activities going on at Taljai Hills, said Indraneel Sadlage, another member of the Sahakarnagar Citizens’ Forum. The forum members also raised concerns over the demarcation issue, as the forest area is not demarcated properly and people from the surrounding slums ride their vehicles through the forest area.