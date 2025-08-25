Forest officials bust ambergris smuggling racket in pune, 3 accused sent to extended forest custody

In a significant crackdown on wildlife crime, the Pune Forest department seized about 2 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth nearly ₹2 crore in the international market and arrested three persons near Kothrud–Chandani Chowk area on August 21. On Sunday, the district magistrate sent the accused to extended forest custody. While the three suspects were immediately arrested, one managed to flee and is still absconding. (HT)

Acting swiftly on confidential intelligence, a forest team led by senior officials laid a trap and recovered 2 kg of ambergris from the possession of the accused. While the three suspects were immediately arrested, one managed to flee and is still absconding. Officials confirmed that ambergris, a rare and protected substance under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is often used in luxury perfumes for its unique fragrance-fixative properties.

The arrested men were produced in court which sent them to three days’ forest custody. On August 24, after the expiry of the first custody term, they were produced again before the district magistrate who granted the forest department an additional three days custody for further interrogation.

Officials highlighted that this seizure seems to be a part of a much larger racket. “The primary investigation suggests the network extends beyond Pune and has international links. We are probing the involvement of other individuals,” said Manoj Barbole, range forest officer, Pune Forest Department.

A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “ all the accused belong to Maharashtra and the trafficking seems to have a connection with the coastal part. However, to maintain confidentiality, the department is not disclosing any other details.”

As per the wildlife protection act 1972, possession, trade, or hunting of sperm whale and its by-products is a serious offence under sections 2(32), 9, 39, 44, 48(A), 49, 50, and 51. Forest officials reiterated that ambergris, being linked to the endangered sperm whale, is strictly prohibited to possess or trade in India.

The Pune Forest Division has launched a deeper investigation to identify the absconding accused and unearth the full extent of the racket.