Forest officials to monitor hills, forest areas on New Year’s Eve

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Forest Department is gearing up to prevent unlawful or prohibited activities that take place in different places inside forest areas on December 31 at night. The department will conduct special patrol on the night of December 31 at all ranges and keep a check on people who violate the norms, said officials from the Forest Department. The department warned about strict action against those violating the norms. (HT PHOTO)

Over the past few years, there’s been a steady increase in the number of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in forest areas, which has forced the officials to be vigilant and prevent prohibited activities in and around the city.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This year, to prevent activities like partying, camping, and drinking alcohol in protected forest areas, the department has planned night patrolling. In some ranges, this patrolling will be done by forest officials while in some ranges it will be conducted with the help of joint forest management committees. The department warned about strict action against those violating the norms.

Deepak Pawar, range forest officer, Bhamburda Forest range of Pune Forest Division said, “The range forest officers have instructed all the forest guards, and rangers to carry a patrol on the night of December 31. More focus will be given to hills in the city area that come under the forest department. Around 10-12 hills come under the Bhamburda Forest ranges including Taljai, Vetal, and a few other prominent hills. Stringent action will be taken against those violating the norms or nuances in the forest areas.”

Speaking about the entry to the fort, Pawar said, “We haven’t issued any order to restrict entry on the forts on New Year’s Eve, however, there is no entry for visitors on forts after sunset i.e. after 6 pm. It is only limited to these particular days, but other days too, visitors are not allowed to enter inside the fort after 6 pm.”

As per the rules, entering into the forest itself is a violation of the rules. Consumption of alcohol, bonfires, camping, or partying in the forest area is strictly prohibited, and therefore people indulging in these activities can face action from the forest department, said Santosh Chavan, range forest officer, Paud Forest Range of Pune Forest division.

“Although we haven’t issued any written order, this special patrolling is a part of the annual routine for the department. In our range, 4 rangers, 14 forest guards, and 10-12 daily wagers will be involved in patrolling activity. This year more focus will be given to the Hinjewadi area as the area is close to the IT park and has relatively dense vegetation,” said Chavan.