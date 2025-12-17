PUNE: Ahead of the municipal corporation elections slated for January 15, 2026, several former BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Former BJP, Shiv Sena corporators join Ajit Pawar-led NCP

BJP leader and former-PCMC standing committee chief Seema Savle, former BJP corporator Ashwini Jadhav, Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s wing leader Rupali Alhat, and deputy city chief Netaji Kashid formally joined the NCP in the presence of senior leaders.

In addition, former corporator and city head of the UBT Pimpri-Chinchwad Sachin Bhosale, former corporator Pramod Kute, and Sangar Punde joined NCP Ajit Pawar faction on Monday.

On Monday, former corporators under MLC Idris Naikawadi met Ajit Pawar to discuss strategies for the Miraj-Sangli and Kupwad municipal elections. Sources said they are expected to join the party soon.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Savle said, “We are not disappointed with BJP, but local-level issues left us feeling suffocated. We decided to join the NCP.”

The inductions are seen as a setback for the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT), with sources highlighting confidence in Ajit Pawar’s leadership and the party’s development agenda behind the move.

With nominations open from December 23 to 30, 2025 and polling on January 15, political parties are intensifying preparations. Analysts say the moves signal a high-stakes contest in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as parties consolidate grassroots support ahead of the elections.