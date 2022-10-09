Home / Cities / Pune News / Former corporator booked in land fraud case

Former corporator booked in land fraud case

Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Chandannagar police station has lodged an FIR (first information report) against Ramakrishna Govindaswamy Pillay alias Rajesh Pillay (52) of Pimpri after Sanjay Dayanand Osarmal (39) of Pimpri, representative of builder group, filed a complaint against the former

According to the police, Pillay posed as a representative in land purchase and sale for a prominent real estate group in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune city police have lodged a cheating case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former corporator in Pimpri for allegedly cheating a builder of 15 crore. Chandannagar police station has lodged an FIR (first information report) against Ramakrishna Govindaswamy Pillay alias Rajesh Pillay (52) of Pimpri after Sanjay Dayanand Osarmal (39) of Pimpri, representative of builder group, filed a complaint against the former.

According to the police, Pillay posed as a representative in land purchase and sale for a prominent real estate group in Pune. The former corporator sold land in Charholi Budruk to Santosh Sopanrao Landge and Dhananjar Hannammat Landge without giving any prior intimation to the builder group and siphoned off 15 crore. According to the Chandannagar police, the case is related to land fraud which took place between February 5 2019 and May 2022. Pillay sold land to the Landges and misappropriated the amount. No arrest has been made so far.

Sunday, October 09, 2022
