DRDO scientist seeks bail, says info shared with Pak agent already in public domain

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) top scientist Pradeep Kurulkar on Wednesday moved a bail application before a special court VR Kachare. Advocate Rhishikesh Ganu, who submitted the application on Kurulkar’s behalf, stated in the application that alleged sensitive information shared by his client with the Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) was available in the public domain and was not secret or confidential in nature.

The court has scheduled the matter for a hearing on August 9. The top defence scientist, currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3 under the Officials Secrets Act after a complaint of sharing top-secret defence information with a Pakistan citizen was lodged by the Vigilance Wing of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Reacting to the development, Adv Ganu said, “The bail application gives details about shared information stated by the anti-terror agency as confidential, but it was available in the public domain.”

Kurulkar appeared through video conferencing and informed the court that he was probed by ATS between April 19 and April 24. However, those details are not on the charge sheet. The court also told the defence scientist to file a written application through his counsel.

The matter of ATS seeking permission to conduct Polygraph Voice Layer and Psychological Analysis Test was also heard by the court where Adv Ganu made arguments against the application.

Kurulkar had earlier denied his consent for the test citing that it was a violation of his fundamental rights. Prosecution lawyer Vijay Fargade submitted before the court that the ATS probe was in progress and that the agency has not been able to retrieve complete data from the mobile phone of the scientist. “The probe agency has retrieved some data from Kurulkar’s phone and has sent an application to the Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve more data from his mobile phone,” Fargade said.

According to the ATS chargesheet, the defence scientist shared “confidential” and “sensitive” information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIOs) that involved details about India’s latest missiles, drones, and robotics programmes.

The ATS also attached chats on messaging platforms between the duo in the charge sheet. The Pakistani operative, according to the 1,837-page chargesheet, sought classified information about missiles and other defence systems which the scientist shared in order to establish intimate relation with her.

