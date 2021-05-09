Former employee arrested for murder of 65-year-old in Warje

A former employee of the 65-year-old scrap yard owner, who was found dead near her house in Warje Malwadi, was arrested for her murder in the late hours of Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Afsar Aslam Ali (19), a resident of the area where the murder was committed.

The woman was identified as Shahabai Arun Shelar (65), a resident of Ramnagar area of Warje. She runs a scrap yard while her son is an assistant sub inspector in the Satara police force.

Ali was found sitting inside a City-Link bus in an attempt to leave the state, according to the police. Upon checking his luggage, the clothes he had worn during the murder were found in it.

He was arrested by officials of anti-dacoity and vehicle theft unit-1 of Pune police crime branch, according to a statement issued by the Pune police crime branch.

Ali worked in Shelar’s scrapyard four to five months ago. He allegedly killed the woman using a square shaped metal pipe by hitting her on the head with it late on Friday night, according to the police.

She was found by two workers who work in her scrap yard run out of a tin-shed where she was working when she was attacked.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her policeman son identified as Vitthal Shelar (42) who lives in Ravivar peth area of Satara city.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 460 (all persons jointly concerned in lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night punishable where death or grievous hurt caused by one of them), 380 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.