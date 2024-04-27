Former mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal passes away

Former Pune mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal passed away on Saturday afternoon due to prolonged illness. He was the first Sikh mayor of the city and served between 2009 to 2012. Rajpal was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city. During his tenure, he made a controversial decision to shift the Dadoji Kondev statue from Lal Mahal. (HT PHOTO)

The 77-year-old was the Nationalist Congress Party’s candidate. During his tenure, he made a controversial decision to shift the Dadoji Kondev statue from Lal Mahal.

Maharashtra Government and Maratha organisations remained with Rajpal, but the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had criticised his decision.