Former mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal passes away

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Former Pune mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal, the city's first Sikh mayor, passed away at 77 due to prolonged illness. He served from 2009 to 2012.

Former Pune mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal passed away on Saturday afternoon due to prolonged illness. He was the first Sikh mayor of the city and served between 2009 to 2012. Rajpal was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

During his tenure, he made a controversial decision to shift the Dadoji Kondev statue from Lal Mahal. (HT PHOTO)
The 77-year-old was the Nationalist Congress Party’s candidate. During his tenure, he made a controversial decision to shift the Dadoji Kondev statue from Lal Mahal.

Maharashtra Government and Maratha organisations remained with Rajpal, but the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had criticised his decision.

News / Cities / Pune / Former mayor Mohan Singh Rajpal passes away
