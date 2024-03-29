 Former MP Kakade unhappy, still hopeful of LS ticket - Hindustan Times
Former MP Kakade unhappy, still hopeful of LS ticket

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Even in 2019, Kakade sought the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, but the party chose the late Girish Bapat as the BJP’s candidate

City Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Sanjay Kakade expressed unhappiness for being denied a Lok Sabha candidature for the Pune constituency, implying that he will continue to seek a ticket till AB forms are distributed.

Former MP Sanjay Kakade expressed unhappiness for being denied a Lok Sabha candidature for the Pune constituency. (HT PHOTO)
While speaking with media reporters, Kakade said, “Yes, I am disappointed that I did not get the ticket, and this is reasonable. Although the party has nominated Murlidhar Mohol for Pune, I have no animosity towards him. But I am hopeful that the party will reconsider my candidature till the nominations are not filed.”

He further added, “The party used to conduct continuous surveys. I had given the information to the party’s leader, Sanjay Chavan, who came to my house on Wednesday. The opposition party has nominated Ravindra Dhangekar as a candidate. I had calculated how Shiv Sena votes would be diverted to Dhangekar in Pune.”

Kakade hopes that senior party leaders will give him justice and make the right decision for Pune.

