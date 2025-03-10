Former MP’s wife hospitalised amid food poisoning 

Usha Kakade, wife of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade, was admitted to a private hospital after being found in critical condition at her residence. Initial reports suggest that she suffered from food poisoning. Police said on Saturday at around 4:27 PM they got information about the health condition of Usha Kakade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to hospital authorities, she was later discharged on Saturday. Police said on Saturday at around 4:27 PM they got information about the health condition of Usha Kakade. Immediately a team of police rushed to her residence and found she was unwell. She was rushed to a private hospital.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Ali Daruwala, Ruby Hall Clinic spokesperson said, “There was nothing like that. It was a case of normal food poisoning. After the treatment, she was discharged, and her condition is now stable.’’