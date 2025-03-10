Former MP’s wife hospitalised amid food poisoning 

Usha Kakade, wife of ex-BJP leader Sanjay Kakade, was hospitalized for food poisoning but has since been discharged and is stable, says hospital.
Usha Kakade, wife of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade, was admitted to a private hospital after being found in critical condition at her residence. Initial reports suggest that she suffered from food poisoning.
According to hospital authorities, she was later discharged on Saturday. Police said on Saturday at around 4:27 PM they got information about the health condition of Usha Kakade. Immediately a team of police rushed to her residence and found she was unwell. She was rushed to a private hospital.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Ali Daruwala, Ruby Hall Clinic spokesperson said, “There was nothing like that. It was a case of normal food poisoning. After the treatment, she was discharged, and her condition is now stable.’’