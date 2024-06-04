Former pro V-C hits car into 5 vehicles at Kolhapur, dies; 2 others killed

Three persons, including former pro vice-chancellor of Shivaji University and former director at Bharati Vidyapeeth, died as the latter rammed his speeding car into multiple vehicles before hitting a traffic signal pole in Kolhapur on Monday. CCTV camera footage of the accident. (HT PHOTO)

The accident reminded of a similar incident where a minor in speeding Porsche knocked down two young techies at Kalyaninagar in Pune on May 19.

In the latest accident, the deceased driving the car has been identified as Vasant Maruti Chavan, 72; Pradip Patil, 24 and Harshad Sachin Patil, 16, from Daulat Nagar in Kolhapur, who were driving bikes that were hit by the four-wheeler, also lost their lives in the mishap.

According to the police officials, Chavan was driving the four-wheeler that rear-ended five two-wheelers before hitting a traffic barricade, signal pole and turning on its side at the busy Cyber Chowk in Kolhapur at around 2:25 pm. Pradip and Harshad on bikes died on the spot after their vehicles were hit by the car. Chavan was on his way to a bank when he lost control of the car at Cyber Chowk and hit multiple vehicles, killing two and leaving six persons injured.

The injured, including Jayraj Patil, 22; Prathamesh Patil, 19; Dhanaji Koli, 44; Shubhangi Koli, 38; Samarth Patil, 8 and Mayur Khot, 20, are undergoing treatment at City Hospital and CPR Hospital in Kolhapur city.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident shows motorcyclists flying in the air after being hit by the car.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Chavan before dying said that he suffered a chest pain and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of applying brakes that resulted in the accident. The police said the reason will be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report.

Mahendra Pandit, superintendent of police, Kolhapur said, “Chavan was living with his wife and had left home on Monday to do some bank-related work. Preliminary probe states that the car driver might have lost control over the wheels and knocked down several vehicles as the stretch where the incident took place is a slope. We are investigating whether he had suffered a heart attack or had any other medical history.”

Anil Tanpure, inspector, Rajarampuri Police Station, said, “Deceased was the sole occupant in the car at the time of the accident.”

Cyber Chowk with many colleges and schools in the neighbourhood is a busy junction that connects Rajarampuri and Shivaji University to Rajaram College. Locals alleged that the traffic signal at the chowk was dysfunctional when the accident took place although the police did not confirm it.

An eyewitness, Gajanan Patil, who runs a shop in the locality, said, “As the ambulance arrived late, the injured were taken to hospitals on private vehicles.”

The police have filed a case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the time of going to press.