Former Pune MP Suresh Kalmadi passes away

PUNE: Former Pune Member of Parliament, Union minister of state for railways, and veteran sports administrator Suresh Kalmadi passed away early Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 81. Former Pune Member of Parliament, Union minister of state for railways, and veteran sports administrator Suresh Kalmadi passed away early Tuesday after a prolonged illness. (HT FILE)

Kalmadi, who also served as president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was a prominent Congress leader and represented the Pune Lok Sabha constituency three times, in addition to being elected to the Rajya Sabha on three occasions.

He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, and grandchildren. His last rites were performed later in the day at the Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune.

Born in Madras (now Chennai) and educated in Pune, Kalmadi studied at St Vincent’s School and later at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla. He joined the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot and participated in the 1971 Indo-Pak war before entering public life.

Kalmadi was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1982 and served four terms, in 1982, 1984, 1994, and 1998. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In 1995–96, he served as Minister of State for Railways in the P. V. Narasimha Rao government. During his tenure, the Pune railway division was created, and several long-distance trains were introduced from the city. He remains the only minister of state for railways to have presented the Railway Budget in Parliament.

Within the Congress organisation, Kalmadi served as treasurer of the Congress Parliamentary Party between 2003 and 2004 and later as its secretary.

A dominant figure in Indian sports administration for over two decades, Kalmadi served as president of the Indian Olympic Association for an uninterrupted 16-year term beginning in 1996. He was also president of the Asian Athletics Association from 2000 and earlier headed the Athletics Federation of India from 1987 to 2005.

Under his leadership, Pune hosted the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2008, while the Commonwealth Games were organised in New Delhi in 2010. He also played a key role in hosting the National Games in several states and the Afro-Asian Games in Hyderabad in 2003.

In Pune, Kalmadi was closely associated with the development of sports infrastructure, particularly the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi–Mhalunge. He was also instrumental in promoting the city as a hub for industry, information technology, sports and tourism, and spearheaded initiatives such as the ‘Advantage Pune’ conferences to attract investment. Between 2004 and 2013, he actively pursued approvals for the Pune Metro project.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune MP and minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol, BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with several Congress leaders, expressed condolences and paid tribute to Kalmadi. Leaders across party lines acknowledged his role in shaping Pune’s political and sporting institutions.