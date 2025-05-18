Former senior inspector among four booked in 10-acre land grab case in Wagholi

Chandan Nagar police have registered a case against four individuals, including a former senior police inspector Rajendra Landge, for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to illegally seize 10 acres of land in Wagholi. The incident was reported between 2022 and 2023. The motive behind this elaborate fraud was reportedly to gain huge financial benefits by unlawfully transferring ownership of the land, which is estimated to be worth over ₹ 100 crore in market value. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The other accused have been identified as Anand Lalasaheb Bhagat, Shailesh Sadashiv Thombre, Rajendra Savarsidha Landge, Aparna Yashpal Varma. Bhagat was arrested by police after a complaint was filed on Friday.

According to police, the accused forged legal documents and fabricated a false identity of a woman, falsely presenting her as the legitimate owner of the land. The motive behind this elaborate fraud was reportedly to gain huge financial benefits by unlawfully transferring ownership of the land, which is estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore in market value.

Sima Dhakane, senior police inspector at Chandan Nagar police station, said, “As of now, we have arrested an individual in the case.’

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a senior police officer at Chandan Nagar police under sections 120b,420,406,419,468,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation team led by Dhakane is probing the case.