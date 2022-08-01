Former test player Sadanand Mohol passes away in Pune

Former test player and Maharashtra cricket team’s fast bowler Sadanand Mohol passed away on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest. He was 83 years-old. Sadanand Mohol was the second son of Mamasaheb Mohol and the elder brother of former MP Ashok Mohol. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Kunal, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. His last rites were carried out at Vaikunth crematorium on Sunday.

Former test player Chandu Borde, former Ranji player Anwar Sheikh, Niki Saldhana, Satish Pednekar, Milind Gunjal, Anil Walhekar, Anand Dhamane, Vishwas Gore, Sudhir Kulkarni, Arvind Mehendale, Suresh Dhumke and Riyaz Bagwan among other sportspersons of repute attended Sadanand Mohol’s funeral. District Congress president MLA Sanjay Jagtap, former state vice-president Devidas Bhansali, former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, Ankush Kakade, Dilip Barate and Balasaheb Ganjwe were also among those who paid their last respects.

Sadanand Mohol completed his primary education at Vasai after which he completed his secondary education at Bhave high school, Pune, and higher education at S P college. He made his Ranji debut for Maharashtra against Gujarat in 1959-60 in which he took six wickets. He was in tremendous form in the 1966-67 season in which he took 43 wickets. He was subsequently selected in the Indian team for a tour of England in 1966-67. However, he could not play due to an injury.

Sadanand Mohol has taken a total of 168 wickets in 47 first-class matches. In 1985, Mamasaheb Mohol educational institute was established under his chairmanship. He was also the president of the Poona Exhibitors’ Association.

Chandu Borde, former test player, said, “Sadanand Mohol knew the art of swinging the ball from both sides. When I was the captain of the Maharashtra team, I had complete faith in him. The Mumbai team also admired his bowling at that time.”

“His bowling on green pitches was impressive, so we took him on the England tour as well. I assured him that he will get a chance in the final eleven. However, he practised a lot in the net the day before the match which hurt his back. He missed his golden opportunity at that time. However, apart from being a great cricketer, he was also a great human being,” added Borde.