Former test player Sadanand Mohol passes away in Pune
Former test player and Maharashtra cricket team’s fast bowler Sadanand Mohol passed away on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest. He was 83 years-old. Sadanand Mohol was the second son of Mamasaheb Mohol and the elder brother of former MP Ashok Mohol. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Kunal, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. His last rites were carried out at Vaikunth crematorium on Sunday.
Former test player Chandu Borde, former Ranji player Anwar Sheikh, Niki Saldhana, Satish Pednekar, Milind Gunjal, Anil Walhekar, Anand Dhamane, Vishwas Gore, Sudhir Kulkarni, Arvind Mehendale, Suresh Dhumke and Riyaz Bagwan among other sportspersons of repute attended Sadanand Mohol’s funeral. District Congress president MLA Sanjay Jagtap, former state vice-president Devidas Bhansali, former mayor Muralidhar Mohol, Ankush Kakade, Dilip Barate and Balasaheb Ganjwe were also among those who paid their last respects.
Sadanand Mohol completed his primary education at Vasai after which he completed his secondary education at Bhave high school, Pune, and higher education at S P college. He made his Ranji debut for Maharashtra against Gujarat in 1959-60 in which he took six wickets. He was in tremendous form in the 1966-67 season in which he took 43 wickets. He was subsequently selected in the Indian team for a tour of England in 1966-67. However, he could not play due to an injury.
Sadanand Mohol has taken a total of 168 wickets in 47 first-class matches. In 1985, Mamasaheb Mohol educational institute was established under his chairmanship. He was also the president of the Poona Exhibitors’ Association.
Chandu Borde, former test player, said, “Sadanand Mohol knew the art of swinging the ball from both sides. When I was the captain of the Maharashtra team, I had complete faith in him. The Mumbai team also admired his bowling at that time.”
“His bowling on green pitches was impressive, so we took him on the England tour as well. I assured him that he will get a chance in the final eleven. However, he practised a lot in the net the day before the match which hurt his back. He missed his golden opportunity at that time. However, apart from being a great cricketer, he was also a great human being,” added Borde.
Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner. The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stresses on need to set up hotel management institutes
Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora said the Union minister has further informed the house that a total six state institutes of hotel management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21and 2021-22) and funds worth ₹5,930 lakh were allocated to the institutes. Arora added that the same would help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
