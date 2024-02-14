Four arrested, one detained for robbing pharmacist

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four individuals and detained one in connection with robbing a pharmacist in Wakad. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four individuals and detained one in connection with robbing a pharmacist in Wakad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Vynkatesh alias Harshal Parshuram Jadhav (20) from Chakan, Adesh Parshuram Shinde (22) from Charohli and Govind Lalu Rupvate (19) from Bhosari, were arrested, and one minor detained by the Wakad police on Tuesday.

According to the police, using koyta and other weapons, the accused had intercepted the pharmacist at around 7:15 pm on Friday while he was on his way home after closing the shop. They threatened him and robbed the daily cash collection of ₹45,560 and fled on motorcycles.

Ganesh Jawadwad, senior inspector, Wakad Police Station, said, “The accused were wearing masks. Investigation revealed that they had done recce of the area and followed the daily schedule of the pharmacist before carrying out the crime.”

Police suspected the involvement of the minor who was a former employee of the pharmacy shop, and he led them to the other accused.

The accused were produced in court on Wednesday and granted police custody for three more days.

A case has been registered at Wakad Police Station under Sections 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act.