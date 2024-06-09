Four Bangladesh nationals held for illegal stay in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four Bangladesh nationals for illegally staying in Pimpri-Chinchwad area and making fake identity documents. The action was taken by ATS officials on Saturday at Moshi, said officials. Police are on the lookout for an unidentified individual who helped them to obtain the fake documents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This is the fourth such incident in the last six months, said police. On May 25, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four Bangladesh nationals from Shantinagar in a similar case.

The accused have been identified as Pooja Dhanno Sarkar alias Rubaya Bilal Masum Noor Islam Sheikh, 24, from Khulana; Dhanno Arun Sarkar, 26, from Khulana; Manno Arun Sarkar, 24, from Gopalganj, and Laboni Suhil Ayyar alias Sathi Khatun Mandal, 28.

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified individual who helped them to obtain the fake documents.

A case has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station under sections 420,465,468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 14, 14(A) (B)(C) of the Foreigners Act and sections 12 of the Passport Act.