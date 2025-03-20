Four booked for assaulting youths in Pune’s Uttamnagar

puneletters@hindustantimes.com According to the FIR, the accused objected to the name of Gorakhnath Taware on a flex hoarding and assaulted youths from the area with bamboo sticks and iron rods (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Uttam Nagar police have booked four persons on charges of physical assault over a petty issue. The accused booked have been identified as Rupesh Taware, Deepak Taware, Vaibhav Taware and Vishnu Taware. In this case, Sanjay Taware has lodged a complaint.

According to the FIR, the accused objected to the name of Gorakhnath Taware on a flex hoarding and assaulted youths from the area with bamboo sticks and iron rods. The complainants’ brother Sandeep Taware, Ganesh Chaudhary and Swapnil Babar were injured in the incident.

Assistant Police Inspector Bhausaheb Katare said, “The incident took place at around 3.30 pm on March 18 near Kalbhairavnath Temple in the area. Some youths had erected a hoarding and added the name of their leader Gorakshnath Taware on the flex hoarding. The accused, including Rupesh Taware, objected to that and assaulted the youths with the help of his associates,” he said.

The police have invoked Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 351 (2), 3(5) and section 4 (25) of the Arms Act against the accused.