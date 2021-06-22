Four cases of attempted murder in 48 hours

The city has seen four cases of attempted murder where victims were assaulted with sharp weapons with the intention of killing in under 48 hours.

The incidents took place in Indiranagar, Bopodi and Phursungi. All the cases have taken place due disputes between rival factions operating in the respective areas. Cases have been lodged at Hadapsar, Swargate and Khadki police stations regarding the physical assault with intention to murder.

The Swargate police have lodged a cross complaint against two groups after they violently clashed with each other in Indiranagar area of the suburb. Saurabh Kasabe ( 24), a resident of Indiranagar had lodged a complaint accusing Ashpaque Munna Shaikh ( 36), Sultan Kareem Shaikh (23)for allegedly attacking two of his friends.

Based on the complaint, the Swargate police booked them under attempt to murder section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, both of them are criminals on record and have been arrested. In the second case, Ashpaque Munna Shaikh (36), a resident of Indiranagar lodged a complaint alleging that Bhimrao Narsappa Manpade (20) and Sunil Kshirsagar had attacked his son with iron rods and sticks.

According to the police in both the cases, the clashes took place over ogling each other angrily. In the third case, Shubham Swami ( 23), a resident of Bopodi has lodged a complaint with Khadki police stating that Akash Uttam Gaikwad ( 29) and his associate for attacking with a sword and stone while he was going home on his two-wheeler.

The police have arrested Gaikwad and charged him for attempt to murder under IPC 307 and relevant sections of arms act.

In the fourth incident Omkar Londhe (18), a resident of Manjari has lodged a complaint with Hadapsar police against eighteen persons who attacked him with sharp weapons over previous enmity. The accused have been booked under relevant IPC sections and arms act.