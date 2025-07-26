Four cyber fraud cases lodged in the city on Wed

Four cyber crime offences were registered on Wednesday in the city, where cyber criminals defrauded four victims of over ₹20 lakh. In the first case, the Vishrantwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for fraudulently siphoning off ₹ 5.21 lakh from a 27-year-old in the name of task fraud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first case, the Vishrantwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for fraudulently siphoning off ₹5.21 lakh from a 27-year-old in the name of task fraud. In the second case too, an amount of ₹11.10 was siphoned off from the account of a Wagholi resident by cyber fraudsters.

In the third case, a 27-year-old Wanwadi resident was cheated online of ₹4.80 lakh, and in the fourth case, a Kalepadal resident fell for an online task fraud and ended up losing ₹5 lakh to unknown cyber criminals.