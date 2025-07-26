Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Four cyber fraud cases lodged in the city on Wed

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 06:20 am IST

In the second case too, an amount of ₹11.10 was siphoned off from the account of a Wagholi resident by cyber fraudsters

Four cyber crime offences were registered on Wednesday in the city, where cyber criminals defrauded four victims of over 20 lakh.

In the first case, the Vishrantwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for fraudulently siphoning off ₹5.21 lakh from a 27-year-old in the name of task fraud.
In the first case, the Vishrantwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for fraudulently siphoning off 5.21 lakh from a 27-year-old in the name of task fraud. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first case, the Vishrantwadi police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for fraudulently siphoning off 5.21 lakh from a 27-year-old in the name of task fraud. In the second case too, an amount of 11.10 was siphoned off from the account of a Wagholi resident by cyber fraudsters.

In the third case, a 27-year-old Wanwadi resident was cheated online of 4.80 lakh, and in the fourth case, a Kalepadal resident fell for an online task fraud and ended up losing 5 lakh to unknown cyber criminals.

