Four held in Serum institute 1 crore fraud case

The Bundgarden police arrested four persons from Bihar involved in defrauding Serum Institute of India of over ₹1 crore, said officials on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajivkumar Shivaji Prasad, Chandrabhushan Anand Singh, Kanhayya Kumar Sambho Mahto and Ravindra Hubnath Patel.

Bundgarden police station incharge Pratap Mankar said, “We have nabbed four persons and the search of the main accused is underway. The investigation is at a preliminary stage and not much can be said at this time.”

In September, the scamsters posed as Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India and sent WhatsApp messages to one of the directors, Satish Deshpande, and asked to transfer money to various bank accounts immediately. Believing that messages are from Adar Poonawala more than ₹10,101,554 crore was transferred to those accounts by the finance department in different transactions, only to belatedly realise that the SII was duped.

The complaint was filed by Satish Deshpande in September.