Four, including minor, detained for killing barking deer

PUNE: A team of forest officials on June 19 detained four people, including a minor, from Vadgaon Maval forest range for allegedly killing barking deer (Muntjac). All four accused were produced before the respective judicial body on June 20. While the minor was given bail on condition of home observation, the other three accused were sent to police custody till June 22. A team of forest officials on June 19 detained four people, including a minor, from Vadgaon Maval forest range for allegedly killing barking deer. (HT)

On June 19, forest officials received a tip-off about wild animal meat having been consumed at a party held in the Malvandi Dhule village of Vadgaon Maval forest range. Acting on the information, a team of forest officials comprising Hanumant Jadhav, range forest officer; Daya Dome, forest officer; forest guards Asha Mundhe, Sainath Khatke, Sandip Arun, Baban Shinde; and other forest officials under the guidance of deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division, Mahadev Mohite, raided the suspected area in Malvandi Dhule village during the morning hours. The team found cooked meat of barking deer and weapons including two guns, a sickle, a spear, and a cartridge. All items were confiscated including a gas cylinder and burner.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Four people were arrested under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and charges were also levied under the Indian Arms Act. The arrested accused include: Sumit Gaurav, 17; Sunil Kokre, Gangaram Akhade, and Dinesh Thule. While Gaurav is a resident of Mulshi tehsil, the remaining three accused are residents of Maval tehsil.

Hanumant Jadhav, range forest officer, Vadgaon Maval forest range, said, “We received information about wild animal meat having been consumed at a party held on the night of June 18. Upon receiving this information, our team immediately rushed to the spot. It was an area with moderate vegetation and the accused were into selling palm wine in that area. There was a shed where all the things were kept. We seized all the items and arrested the accused on the spot.”

Three of the four accused (save for the minor) were produced in court on June 21 and have been sent to police custody till June 22. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and granted bail. However, he has been kept under home observation, Jadhav said.

“Although such cases are not uncommon in this forest range, we are happy that people are now coming forward to report such cases. People are now aware that killing wild animals is a crime and the forest department can take action against this. Hence, we are now receiving more information on it,” said Jadhav.