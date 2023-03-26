Four including three minors injured seriously in an attack by cousin

PUNE The Pune police arrested three persons for attacking three minor cousins and their mother over previous disputes on a cricket ground in Warje-Malwadi area, said police officials on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday at 8:30 pm in the Dangat vasti area in Warje. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on Saturday at 8:30 pm in the Dangat vasti area. Accused have been identified as Ramnath Sahani, his brother Ram Sahani and two others.

According to the complaint filed by the Krushana Rakesh Sahani (22) resident of Dangat vasti. He was playing cricket with accused Ramnath on March 25. At that time, there were heated arguments between them.

Krushna Sahani in his complaint alleged that the accused barged into his house and assaulted his mother and three sisters with an iron rod in order to seek revenge.

The sisters were seriously injured and the mother has sustained head injuries, said police officials.

Dattaram Bagave, police inspector (Crime) at Warje-Malwadi police station said, “We have arrested three accused and search of one is underway.’’

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station under sections of 307,452,427 and 34 and other relevant sections of the IPC.