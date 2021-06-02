Four isolated cases of murder in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad over two days

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have witnessed four murder cases in the past two days in Wadgaonsheri, Deccan, Dapodi, and Narhe in the two days between Tuesday and Wednesday. The case in Wadgaonsheri was suspected of a man killing his wife before dying by suicide, the three other cases are similar in nature - spat between two men turning violent and resulting in death of one.

The isolated cases are being investigated respectively by Chandan nagar, Deccan gymkhana, Bhosari, and Sinhagad road police station officials. The suspect in one of the cases remains at large while all the other cases have been solved within a day.

Deccan Gymkhana

A 21-year-old man walked into the Deccan Gymkhana police station on Wednesday and confessed to have killed his friend three days ago in a school in Deccan area.

The deceased was identified as Rajan Ramesh Sahani (27), a resident of Warje and the arrested man was identified as Kisan Prakash Varpa (21), a resident of Karve road area.

The man was arrested by Pune police and the body of the 27-year-old man was salvaged from the building of Garware school in Deccan area based on confession recorded by him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Dapodi

A 21-year-old man was arrested for bludgeoning a 48-year-old man to death during a spat between them in Dapodi area of Pune on Monday afternoon.

The deceased man was identified as Anil Chintamani Shinde (48), a resident of Limbore Vasti in Dapodi while the arrested man was identified as Yash Mahadev Gopi (21) also a resident of the same area. The body of the deceased man was found with his head smashed with a blunt object, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Santosh Chintamani Shinde (41), a resident of Siddharthnagar in Bopodi.

“One year ago they had been in a fight and their relation was strained since then but they used to drink together. Last afternoon, they were drinking together when they started fighting,” said police sub inspector Ravi Bhawari of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The two were drinking and the younger man got agitated due to abusive words used by the now-deceased man for Gopi’s mother. He used a piece of tile, a stone, and a cement block to bludgeon the man to death, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code is under investigation at Bhosari police station.

Sinhagad road

A 28-year-old man was found dead in a water tank at a construction site near Abhinav College in Narhe area of Pune on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Krushnakumar Gurucharan Prasad (28), a resident of the construction site where he was found.

“He has been strangled. And there is an injury caused by a blunt object at the back of his head. He was hit and then thrown in the water tank. There are no suspects yet and there is no CCTV coverage in that area. But we are investigating the case from all angles,” said Police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station.