Four arrested for creating ruckus at Aero Mall

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 06, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The accused, identified as Manoj Pasare, Ayush Pawar, Suraj Garud and Omkar Barnet were arrested and a total of 10 persons were booked in this case by Vimantal police on Tuesday

Pune: Four miscreants were arrested for creating a ruckus near Aero Mall in the Vimantal area, police said.

Even after repetitive requests by mall authorities, the accused did not stop and roughed up the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Even after repetitive requests by mall authorities, the accused did not stop and roughed up the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Manoj Pasare, Ayush Pawar, Suraj Garud and Omkar Barnet were arrested and a total of 10 persons were booked in this case by Vimantal police on Tuesday.

According to cops, the incident occurred on May 28 at around 9:30 pm. One of the accused, Pasare runs a pan shop near the Aero Mall. On May 28, one passenger approached him, and a minor spat escalated into a brawl as Pasare and his friends beat up the unknown man. To save himself, the man ran inside the mall. The accused along with his accomplices created a ruckus inside the premises. They also vandalised chairs and other materials including Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD).

Police told that, even after repetitive requests by mall authorities, the accused did not stop and roughed up the victim. In this regard, Pradip Kharat, head manager at Aero Mall registered a complaint at Viman Tal police station.

Police Sub Inspector BB Wakade said, “As of now we have arrested four accused and booked 10 people in this case and a search of the others is going on.”

A case has been registered at Viman Tal police station under IPC sections 308, 337, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, 506 and othe relevant sections and further investigation is underway.

