Four officers to be deputed for land acquisition for Purandar Airport  

Six-month deadline set for land acquisition, says Pune District Collector To ensure a smooth process, transparency will be maintained at every stage, district collector Jitendra Dudi said. (HT)

A week after the Maharashtra Industries department notified land from seven villages for the proposed Purandar International Airport, a high-power committee meeting was convened on Monday by Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar to discuss the land acquisition process and other key developments.

At the meeting, it was decided to appoint four land acquisition officers to oversee the acquisition of 2,753 hectares of land across seven villages. Additionally, a private agency will be hired to conduct land measurements for all 3,352 land survey numbers in Purandar taluka. The entire land acquisition process is expected to be completed within six months, officials confirmed.

The meeting, held at the Pune divisional commissioner’s office, was attended by Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, senior officials from the divisional commissioner’s office, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials and Purandar taluka administration.

The officers also discussed transparent and time-bound process for the project.

“To ensure a smooth process, transparency will be maintained at every stage. We aim to complete the land acquisition within the next six months,” said Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi.

A senior official from the Pune divisional commissioner’s office, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, “The land survey and measurement work will begin soon. Once the four land acquisition officers are appointed, responsibilities will be divided, and a proposal for land measurement will be sent. The MIDC will hire a private agency for the measurement process, after which the actual acquisition will begin. The estimated cost of land acquisition is expected to exceed ₹3,500 crore.”

Emphasising the need for farmer engagement, the official further stated, “Ensuring transparency and maintaining a positive dialogue with farmers and villagers is a priority. We want to assure them that they will not be harassed, and that land valuation and compensation will be carried out fairly.”

On March 10, 2025, the Industries, Energy, Labour, and Mining Department of the Maharashtra government issued a notification signed by SL Pulkundwar, joint secretary, officially designating 2,753.053 hectares across 3,352 land survey numbers in seven villages of Purandar Taluka as an industrial area with immediate effect.

Additionally, 70 hectares of land will be acquired from the state forest department, bringing the total acquisition for the Purandar Airport Project to 2,823 hectares.