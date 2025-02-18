Four senior citizens robbed of gold chains in Pune

In the past two days, four chain-snatching incidents have been reported in the city. Prabhati Vijay Mavdikar, 65, of Bhavanipeth has lodged a complaint with the Khadak police stating that two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths snatched away her gold chain worth ₹1.50 lakh while she was walking on the road in Lokhand Ali area on February 15. A 65-year-old citizen from Dhankawdi lodged a complaint with Alankar police about an unidentified person snatching her chain worth ₹ 50,000 near Seva Sadan on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A 65-year-old citizen from Dhankawdi lodged a complaint with Alankar police about an unidentified person snatching her chain worth ₹50,000 near Seva Sadan on Sunday. The complainant Neela Deepak Kadam is a resident of Balajinagar in Bharati Vidyapeeth area and was waiting to board an autorickshaw when the incident took place.

In the third incident, Harshada Hemanchandra Kanade, 70, was waiting for an auto along with her husband when unidentified persons riding a two-wheeler snatched her gold chain worth ₹1.20 lakh on February 16. The incident took place in front of Vinayak Hospital in the area and cops are examining footage of nearby establishments where the crime was reported.

Devanand Shrikrishna Deshmukh, 58, of Queens Tower Co-operative Housing Society in Aundh Medipoint has lodged a complaint with the Chatuhshrungi police stating that snatchers on motorcycle whisked away gold chain worth ₹1.60 lakh from her mother’s neck while she was taking a walk. Police stations have lodged an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 309 (4) and 3(5). No arrests have been made so far in the cases.