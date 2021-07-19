Home / Cities / Pune News / Four undertrials escape from Solapur jail
Four undertrials escape from Solapur jail

Pune: Four undertrials escaped from a jail at Madha in Solapur district on Monday
By HTC
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Pune: Four undertrials escaped from a jail at Madha in Solapur district on Monday. One of the undertrial was nabbed by police after a chase, officials said.

One of the escapees, identified as Akbar Pawar, pretended that he was having convulsions, due to which the prison staff opened the door of his cell to treat him, a Madha police station official said.

“The other three inmates in the cell, Siddheshwar Kaiche, Akash Bhalekar and Tanaji Lokre, fled when Pawar was being treated. When the prison staff ran after them, Pawar too escaped,” he said.

The official, however, said Pawar had convulsions earlier, which required hospitalisation on two occasions, and, therefore, he managed to get the prison staff to lower their guard while responding to his medical situation.

“Bhalekar was arrested later and efforts are on to nab the other three. All four have serious offences like murder, fake currency and illegal possession of weapons against their names,” the official said.

HTC with agency inputs

