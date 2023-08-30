News / Cities / Pune News / 4 booked for attacking 17-yr-old

4 booked for attacking 17-yr-old

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 30, 2023 12:04 AM IST

According to the police, a quarrel ensued between the accused and the complainant on August 26, and the former abused Qureshi

Pune: The Uttamnagar police have booked four youths for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old youth with a slab and weapon. According to the police, the victim was attacked near Indira Vasahat and NDA police chowki at around 2.15 pm on August 26 over an old feud. Ghaus Yusuf Qureshi, the victim and resident of Indira Colony, has filed a complaint at Uttamnagar Police Station. The police have registered an FIR under IPC 324, 323, 504, 34 against Samad Shaikh, Yash Pavle, Dada Salunke and Rishikesh Rathod of Uttamnagar.

The police have registered an FIR under IPC 324, 323, 504, 34 against Samad Shaikh, Yash Pavle, Dada Salunke and Rishikesh Rathod of Uttamnagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police have registered an FIR under IPC 324, 323, 504, 34 against Samad Shaikh, Yash Pavle, Dada Salunke and Rishikesh Rathod of Uttamnagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a quarrel ensued between the accused and the complainant on August 26, and the former abused Qureshi. While Samad injured the head of Ghaus with a weapon, Rathore hit the victim’s head with a slab found lying on ground and others kicked him.

