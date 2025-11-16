Fourth accused arrested in Dighi murder case

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested a fourth accused in connection with the murder of a businessman in Dighi. The accused has been identified as Akash Pathare, 23. Police have already arrested Vikrant Suresh Thakur, Sumit Phulchand Patel, and Amit Pathare in the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector at Dighi police station, said, “As per initial findings, it is revealed that the accused killed their businessman friend due to land and financial disputes. Now we are trying to get exact details of financial transactions.”

Nitin Shankar Gilbile, 37, a resident of Wadmukhwadi, Charholi, was shot dead by his friends on November 12.

According to the police, a plan to kill Gilbile was made one and a half months ago by Amit. There were ongoing disputes between the duo.

On the day of the incident, Amit, Thakur, and two others decided to meet Gilbile at his office. Two of them were dropped off midway, while Pathare and Thakur went to Gilbile’s office located in Wadmukhwadi. Amit waited in the SUV, and Thakur went inside the office to meet Gilbile, where he requested him to come out and wish Amit on his birthday.

Gilbile then walked out to meet Amit, who was sitting inside the SUV. Amit asked him to come and sit in the vehicle. As Gilbile was about to sit in the car from the opposite side, Amit fired a bullet aiming his head, killing him instantly.

Thakur, who was standing outside the car, dragged Gilbile’s body out of the vehicle and fled from the spot. Later, they picked up their friends Akash Pathare and Sumit Patel and escaped together. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.