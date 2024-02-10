Fraudsters trick families of patients admitted to private hospitals in Pune

In an appalling trend emerging, fraudsters have started targeting vulnerable families of patients admitted at city hospitals over the last few weeks. Hospitals like KEM Hospital, Noble Hospital, and Poona Hospital have reported incidents of fake doctors calling patients’ relatives and asking for money in the name of emergency medication. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At least ten such incidents have been reported in three private hospitals and victims have approached local police stations and cybercrime department, said officials.

Hospitals like KEM Hospital, Noble Hospital, and Poona Hospital have reported incidents of fake doctors calling patients’ relatives and asking for money in the name of emergency medication.

At least two families of patients at Noble Hospital and KEM hospital were cheated to the tune of ₹14,300 at these hospitals.

The issue was also discussed during the recent meeting of Association of Hospitals in Pune and all hospitals have been asked to be cautious.

Dr HK Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital and chairman of Association of Hospitals, Pune, said, a series of fraud calls tricking relatives of patients admitted in private hospitals across the city has become rampant.

“We have also complained to the Hadapsar police station about the same,” he said.

Dr Sale, said, kin of patients are being approached by fake doctors and hospital staff and asked for money for emergency medication and injections.

“The con man is also calling different departments of the hospital asking for the patient’s details. Interestingly the scammers are well aware of the names, and contact details of patients and the timing and availability of the treating doctors,” he said.

Earlier in May last year in a similar scam two patient’s relatives were cheated of ₹17,500 and ₹55,555, respectively seeking online appointments with doctors affiliated with the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (ABMH).

The modus operandi at ABMH was different and the hospital had launched a complaint at the Wakad police station.

Similar incidents were reported earlier in January 2021 in multiple city hospitals like Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir Hospital, and Sanjeevan Hospital amongst others.

Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator at KEM Hospital, said we have submitted a formal complaint to Samarth police station.

“We would urge relatives of patients to pay only at the KEM Hospital payment counters with the help of hospital representatives. We have also put up notices in prominent places around the hospital to make patients and their relatives aware of such fraudsters,” said, Dr Rao.

A spokesperson at Poona Hospital, said that three such incidents were reported at the hospital but fortunately none of the patient’s relatives were cheated.

“We had immediately alerted the hospital staff and patients requesting to be cautious. However, we are unaware if more incidents have been reported recently and if any of the patient’s relatives were cheated,” said the official.

Minal Patil, senior police inspector attached to the cyber crime department of Pune police, said, we have come across such cases of fraudsters targeting patients’ relatives at the hospital but the complaints are handled at the respective police station.

“The cases in which the financial loss is of ₹ 2.50 lakh and above are handled by the cybercrime department. However, there is a need for the hospitals and citizens to be cautious,” she, said.