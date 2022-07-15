Free boosters for adults start at PMC centres
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, started administering free booster doses for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years. The response according to health department officials was satisfactory on the first day and vaccination was held at 68 PMC centres.
Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with the health department of the PMC, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.
“We have over 30,000 vaccine doses with us. We have a stock of 22,000 Covishield and 19,000 Covaxin doses with us. The state machinery also has stock with them and so the supply of vaccines will be regular,” said Dr Deokar.
Dr Nitin Ambadekar, state joint director of health services (procurement cell and hospitals) and now has additional charge as director of health services, said that the state health department has sufficient stock of vaccines.
“There are 2,780,070 doses of Covishield and 3,442,970 doses of Covaxin with the state government. We have directed the district health department to utilise vaccines before they near their expiry date,” said Dr Ambadekar.
The Centre announced on Wednesday free Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days.
So far, precaution dose vaccination was free for only healthcare workers, frontline workers and beneficiaries above the age of 60 years at government-run centres. Private vaccination centres administered the vaccine to the beneficiaries between the age group of 18 to 60 years which was paid for by the beneficiaries.
So far with precaution doses only at private hospitals, booster dose coverage in Pune district for the age group between 18 to 44 years was just 2.4 per cent. Whereas for the 44 to 60 years of age group the coverage for booster dose was just 3.5 per cent.
According to the district health department, there are 117450 Covishield doses and 43810 Covaxin doses available with the district.
According to the state health department, between July 7 to July 13, 3,006 cases were reported in Pune district and between 30 June to July 6, 3273 cases were reported in Purn district.
Pune is also reporting the highest number of active cases in the State. Active positive cases in Pune district are 6,222 on July 13 which was the highest across Maharashtra, said the health department.
The weekly positivity of the district is also on the higher side as compared to State. Pune district reported a weekly positivity rate of 28.49 per cent which was also the highest across Maharashtra. The weekly positivity rate of Maharashtra till July 13 was 7.45 per cent.
-
Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.
-
U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.
-
SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
-
Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday.
-
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics