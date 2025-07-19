Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in partnership with Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Kiwale, is offering free technical diploma programmes for girls. Free tech diploma courses for girls launched by PCMC

The programme was launched in July 2023, said officials.

Divya Dukre, a current student pursuing a diploma in manufacturing excellence, recalls how financial constraints almost ended her academic journey. “Since the programme was completely free, I could continue my education without burdening my father,” she says. “Before joining, I was shy and under-confident. Now, I’ve found my voice, and I’m sure I will be financially independent soon.”

The programme offers two industry-relevant diplomas— Diploma in Manufacturing Excellence (DME) for students who have completed Class 10 and Diploma in Manufacturing Automation (DMA) for those who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM). Admission is merit-based, through a written test and interview, and the annual income of applicants’ families must be below ₹5 lakh.

In 2023, a total of 51 girls were enrolled—48 in DME and 3 in DMA. In 2024, the intake rose to 52, with 38 girls in DME and 14 in DMA. This brings the current number of trainees to 103. For the 2025 batch, PCMC aims to admit 60 girls in a new upgraded course — Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Excellence (DAME).

Shekhar Singh, PCMC municipal commissioner, highlighted the broader impact of the programme. “The initiative is about much more than skill training. It enables young women with potential to dream bigger, become self-reliant, and emerge as leaders in fields traditionally dominated by men.”