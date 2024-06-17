FSSAI suspends licence of Fortune Dairy after human finger found in ice cream

After a Mumbai-based doctor allegedly found a piece of a human finger in the ice cream that he had ordered online, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the licence of Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd at Indapur, the third-party manufacturing unit of Yummo Ice Creams. Following the complaint, management of the company claimed the ice cream was manufactured at Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd at Indapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier on June 12, Brendan Ferrao, 26, had filed a complaint with the Malad police, and a case was registered under sections 272, 273 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yummo Ice Creams.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials then visited the units in Indapur and Hadapsar on Friday.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said, the central authorities had issued the food licence to Fortune Dairy.

“After the incident, the FSSAI conducted the inspection and the central authorities suspended the licence of the dairy,” he said.

Annapure, further informed that the Hadapsar unit had no role in the incident, but the inspection of the unit was conducted as a preventive measure.

“The inspection at the Hadapsar unit was conducted for over 12 hours. We are in the process of issuing a notice to the unit,” he added.

Sachin Jadhav, owner of Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd, Indapur, claimed it is a conspiracy to defame the brand.

“The licence of the dairy is temporarily suspended, and the company is not sealed. However, we cannot conduct any manufacturing activities here,” said Jadhav.

He further said that Fortune Dairy Industries started the manufacturing unit in 2020. The company daily collects over two lakh litres of milk and produces butter and skimmed milk powders.

Walko QSR Company Pvt Ltd, owner of Yummo Ice Creams, gets its ice cream manufactured from units in Ghaziabad, Jaipur and Gujarat. “We started manufacturing the ice cream for the company from September 19, 2023,” said Jadhav.

“As the investigation is underway in the incident, we are supporting the authorities,” he added.