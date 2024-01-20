close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Fuelled by past grievances, husband kills wife in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Fuelled by past grievances, husband kills wife in Pimpri-Chinchwad

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 20, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Man arrested for killing wife in fit of anger near Chandkhed village in Maval. Husband attacked wife with stone, dumped her body. Police investigating.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday arrested a man for killing his wife in a fit of anger near Chandkhed village in Maval. The police arrested Laxman Chavan and his sister Nanda Chavan for the murder of Sunanda Chavan.

The incident took place on Tuesday, and a case against them was registered on Friday. Ganesh Chavan, the brother of the arrested duo is also wanted in the case and is on the run.

As per police information, two years ago Sunanda Chavan had filed a case against Laxman, leading to legal repercussions for him.

Keeping this in mind, the unresolved tensions erupted tragically as Laxman allegedly attacked his wife, delivering fatal blows to her head using a stone.

To evade arrest, the accused and his brother dumped her dead body.

Preliminary investigations by the police reveal that the husband’s actions were motivated by the past incident in which he was handed over to the police by his wife. The police are now working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragic incident.

A case has been registered at Shirgaon Parandwadi police station under IPC sections 302, 201, and 34 and further investigation is underway.

