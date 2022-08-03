FYJC admission: First round list declared, cut-off dips in Pune colleges
The first year junior college (FYJC) cut-off list across streams and prominent colleges has either remained same or dropped this year. The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, announced the first merit list for FYJC online centralised admissions on Wednesday.
Students who have been allotted colleges are instructed to complete the admission procedure. For the academic year, 101,563 students registered for Class 11 admissions for 111,430 available seats across 317 junior colleges.
As per the information given by the education department, in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad division, 75,556 students from SSC board, 7,318 from CBSE board and 1,954 students from ICSE board have applied for the admission process.
The cut-off list of prominent colleges like Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) this year in round 1 dropped by 0.20 per cent, from 95.20 per cent last year to 95 per cent; Fergusson College for Arts stream dropped from 97 per cent last year to 96.40 per cent this year and for Science stream dipped from 96.40 per cent last year to 88 per cent.
Other colleges like SP College, Ness Wadia College, Symbiosis College, Nowrosjee Wadia College also reported either same or drop in their cut-off list.
Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “One of the reasons is fall in passing percentage of Class 10 students in board exams.”
Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “Two years of Covid and online learning has impacted students’ performance in board exams. The drop in cut-off will benefit students.”
In the first regular common admissions process (CAP) round, 86,725 seats are available, for which 65,519 students applied and 42,690 were allotted a college. The remaining 22,829 students could not match the cut-off list of colleges with their preference and marks.
Of the 42,690 allotted students, 24,718 were given college of first preference, 6,820 second preference and 3,515 were given the college of their third preference.
“Students need to complete the process by confirming admissions in their allotted colleges,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is incharge of the admission process.
-
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
-
Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.
-
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
-
I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.
-
Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh
In Gorakhpur, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday. Yogi's tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours. About a week after Yogi's Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics