FYJC admission: First round list declared, cut-off dips in Pune colleges

The first year junior college (FYJC) cut-off list across streams and prominent colleges has either remained same or dropped this year. The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, announced the first merit list for FYJC online centralised admissions on Wednesday.

Students who have been allotted colleges are instructed to complete the admission procedure. For the academic year, 101,563 students registered for Class 11 admissions for 111,430 available seats across 317 junior colleges.

As per the information given by the education department, in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad division, 75,556 students from SSC board, 7,318 from CBSE board and 1,954 students from ICSE board have applied for the admission process.

The cut-off list of prominent colleges like Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) this year in round 1 dropped by 0.20 per cent, from 95.20 per cent last year to 95 per cent; Fergusson College for Arts stream dropped from 97 per cent last year to 96.40 per cent this year and for Science stream dipped from 96.40 per cent last year to 88 per cent.

Other colleges like SP College, Ness Wadia College, Symbiosis College, Nowrosjee Wadia College also reported either same or drop in their cut-off list.

Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “One of the reasons is fall in passing percentage of Class 10 students in board exams.”

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “Two years of Covid and online learning has impacted students’ performance in board exams. The drop in cut-off will benefit students.”

In the first regular common admissions process (CAP) round, 86,725 seats are available, for which 65,519 students applied and 42,690 were allotted a college. The remaining 22,829 students could not match the cut-off list of colleges with their preference and marks.

Of the 42,690 allotted students, 24,718 were given college of first preference, 6,820 second preference and 3,515 were given the college of their third preference.

“Students need to complete the process by confirming admissions in their allotted colleges,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is incharge of the admission process.