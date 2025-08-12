Pune: Maharashtra’s centralised Class 11 admission process for the 2025–26 academic year has reached a crucial stage, with the “Open to All” round now concluded and the Education Department rolling out the schedule for a “Special Round” to accommodate fresh applicants, supplementary exam pass-outs and those seeking corrections in their applications. FYJC Admissions, ‘Open to All’ round ends, special round from August 12

On August 12 and 13, students will be able to register afresh and make corrections to Part 1 of their application forms. During the same period, junior colleges will have the option to surrender seats from their management and minority quotas. On August 14 at 5pm, the portal will display the list of vacant seats available for the Special Round.

From August 15 to August 17, students can register anew, make corrections to existing applications, and in the case of supplementary examination pass-outs (ATKT), complete their registrations and enter their preference orders in Part 2 of the application form.

The allotment list for the Special Round will be released on August 19 at 11am. Students allotted seats in this phase will be required to report in person to their allotted higher secondary school or junior college between 1pm on August 19 and 5pm on August 20 to confirm their admissions. The Education Department has urged students, parents and principals to take careful note of the schedule and ensure compliance with the timelines.