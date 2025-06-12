FYJC’s general final merit list out

The state education department released the much-awaited general final merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 at around 8pm on Wednesday. Students allotted seats in the first round can confirm their admission between June 27 and July 3. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Admissions under the zero round will be conducted from June 12 to June 14. Students allotted seats in the first round can confirm their admission between June 27 and July 3.

At least 12.71 lakh students have applied for admissions across the state. The provisional merit list was released on Saturday. With the release of the final merit list, seat allotment under the zero round covering management quota, minority quota, and in-house quota will also begin.

“Students who have applied online for admission under quotas (such as minority, in-house, or management), their list will be made available in the login of the respective junior colleges by 9am on June 12. Junior colleges will publish the quota wise merit list based on received list and will contact the eligible students for admission,” said an official.

Maharashtra State Directorate of Education clarified that confirming admission under a quota is optional for students. However, the names of students who confirm their admission under any quota (as their admission process will be considered complete) will be excluded from further admission rounds.

On June 26, the list of college allotments for admission round will be published. Additionally, the cut-off marks for each round will be made available on the official website.

The list of vacant seats will be published on July 5.