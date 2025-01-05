Gadkari praises ‘anti-Brahmin’ leader Khedekar at Pune event

PUNE: Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Saturday lauded Maratha leader Purushottam Khedekar on his 75th birthday, celebrated at an event organised by the Maratha Seva Sangh in Pune. Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday lauded Maratha leader Purushottam Khedekar on his 75th birthday celebrated at an event organised by Maratha Seva Sangh in Pune. (HT FILE)

Gadkari’s attendance and praise for Khedekar raised eyebrows, considering Khedekar’s controversial past. Khedekar has previously faced criticism for his anti-Brahmin rhetoric and his book advocating the massacre of Brahmins. In 2015, a group of history researchers from Pune slammed the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for appointing Khedekar as the head of a committee to oversee the memorial project of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother Jijabai.

During the same event, retired high court judge BG Kolse Patil made sharp remarks, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar” and urging Gadkari to assume the prime minister’s role instead.

“Instead of forcing a liar prime minister on us, why don’t you take that position?” Kolse Patil said, addressing Gadkari as he arrived at the venue.

Gadkari, however, chose to sidestep Kolse Patil’s remarks in his speech, and instead appreciated Khedekar’s work. Gadkari highlighted Khedekar’s contribution during the latter’s tenure as an executive engineer in Public Works Department (PWD).

“I have known Khedekar for many years. As a PWD executive engineer, he supported my decisions to bring reforms when most others opposed them. For instance, we introduced a scheme to award contracts to unemployed engineers, which Khedekar welcomed. The initiative helped many engineers transition into contractors across Maharashtra,” Gadkari said.

Recalling his first term as Maharashtra’s public works minister during the BJP-Shiv Sena rule (1994-1998), Gadkari said Khedekar was often accused of ‘breaking’ the rules.

“When I investigated the complaints, I found that his actions were aimed at helping the society. I overruled nearly 35 files against him during that time,” Gadkari said.

He commended Khedekar for staying away from politics.

“I always advise those wanting to join politics for social work to first ensure their family’s financial stability. It is fortunate that Khedekar did not join politics. Had he joined a political party, he would have been branded by its identity. Instead, he created his own power by working for the common people, which is greater than any MLA’s influence,” Gadkari said.