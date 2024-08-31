 Gadkari to hold meet over Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe road widening work - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gadkari to hold meet over Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe road widening work

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Union road minister Nitin Gadkari has called meeting on Monday to discuss road widening work on Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe stretch on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Chandni Chowk

PUNE Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari has called a meeting on Monday to discuss road widening work on the Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe stretch on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Chandni Chowk.

Union road minister Nitin Gadkari has called meeting on Monday to discuss road widening work on Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe stretch on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Chandni Chowk. (HT)
Union road minister Nitin Gadkari has called meeting on Monday to discuss road widening work on Warje-Vadgaon-Narhe stretch on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway near Chandni Chowk. (HT)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has been consistently raising this issue, after which the Ministry of Roads and Highways sanctioned 52 crore for the work.

Sule said, “As the road is getting narrow at Warje flyover and near Mutha River bridge on the highway, it is creating a hurdle for traffic.”

Earlier, NCP leader from Warje Sachin Dodke had also raised the issue with Gadkari.

Dodke said, “Sule had taken up the issue with Gadkari and accordingly he has given approval for the funds to complete the work.”

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, August 31, 2024
