Ganesh festival over, pandals continue to choke roads

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued ward-wise warnings to Ganesh mandals that have failed to remove their pandals even three days after the conclusion of the Ganesh festival on September 25. The civic body will start issuing formal notices within the next two days if the structures are not cleared. PMC issues ward-wise warnings to mandals that have failed to remove their pandals even three days after the conclusion of the Ganesh festival on September 25. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The PMC has set a 48-hour deadline for mandals to remove their pandals after the festival.

The delay has affected traffic movement at several locations, with pandals, decorative structures, advertisement arches and immersion chariots continuing to occupy road space.

Ganesh mandals are permitted to erect pandals at designated locations on roads during the festival. While some occupy part of a road, elaborate structures put up by major mandals can take up most of the available carriageway, forcing vehicles to use narrow stretches or take diversions.

“Mandals are expected to remove their pandals on their own after the festival and open the roads for traffic,” said Somnath Bankar, PMC deputy commissioner, encroachment and illegal construction eradication department.

The issue has assumed significance as Pune is already grappling with traffic congestion caused by encroachments, potholes and narrow roads. The Ganesh immersion procession began on Friday and continued until Saturday evening. However, some immersion chariots were left along roads.

On Bajirao Road, the pavilion of Natubaug Ganesh Mandal continues to occupy nearly half the road, affecting traffic movement. Similar obstructions have been reported near Nagnath Par Ganesh Mandal in Sadashiv Peth and the welcome centre near Vishrambaug Wada, among other locations in central Pune.

“Commuters should not have to suffer because temporary festival structures have not been removed,” said Kiran Pisal, a resident.

The issue of road occupation had also surfaced ahead of the immersion procession, when several approach roads connecting to Laxmi Road in the peth areas were closed nearly 24 hours before the procession to facilitate arrangements by the police and civic authorities. Following criticism, some structures were removed to restore road access.